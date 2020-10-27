Graveside Service for Mr. Amos "Bubba" Henderson will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. James Baptist Church Cemetery in Wetumpka, Alabama. Mr. Amos "Bubba" Henderson peacefully transitioned home to be with Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Biloxi, MS surrounded by the love of his family.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church.
Professional Service provided by Wright's Funeral Home, 131 Mason Street, Alexander City, Alabama
Condolences can be submitted to family at wrightsfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.