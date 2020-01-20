Mr. Elmer “Webb” Spivey, 84, of Tallassee, passed away January 15, 2020. He was born
January 25, 1935. Visitation will be Friday, January 17 , from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service Saturday, January 18, at 11 a.m., at East Tallassee Baptist Church with Rev. Andrew Schmitt officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. He is survived by son, Mitchell Spivey, daughter, Donna Cunningham (Jerry); brother, Roy Spivey; sister, Thelma Murray; grandchildren, Jordan Cunningham, Peyton (Cody) Moore and Madison Cunningham; and great grandchildren, Paisley Moore and Kallie Jane Moore. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Spivey; and sisters, Lois Spivey, Irene Robbins, Edith Richardson and Naomi West. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
