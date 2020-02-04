Kirby, Mr. Harlice Edward, 97, passed away on February 2, 2020, at home. Funeral services with Military Honors will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Matt Albritton, Rev. Jim Reece and Rev. Gerald Wood officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. He was the husband of Sara Elizabeth Wright Kirby. They shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Wedowee, AL, to Charlie and Cordie Kirby. Harlice attended Randolph County High School and worked 36 years as soil conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Mr. Kirby served his country in WWII with the United States Army Air Force, 448 Bomb Camp 714 Squadron in England.
Mr. Kirby was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church, Wetumpka, AL.
Harlice will be remembered for his love of gardening and for his knowledge of the land in Elmore County. He is well known for the number of ponds he designed in Elmore County.
Mr. Kirby was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Cordie Kirby, his brothers, Don Kirby and Bruce Kirby and one sister, Sue Kirby.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sara Kirby, his nephew, Jared Kirby, one sister, Sandra (Kirby) and Willard Brown. Also survived by nephews Chris (Janet) New, David (Donna) New, and Wright (Nancy) Massey, nieces, Mary Ann (David) Simmons and Kay (Ed) Darnell.
A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers and Ivy Creek Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church and Ivy Creek Hospice.
Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.