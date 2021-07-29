Mr. Lemuel L. (Lem) Adams, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Tuesday July 27, 2021, at the age of 81. He was born May 18, 1940 in Lapine, Alabama.
Mr. Adams is survived by his son, Vince Adams (Carol); granddaughters, Katie Adams and Sara Beth Adams; brothers, Bobby Adams and Johnny Adams (Lunora); brother-in-law, Solomon (Buddy) Johnson; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and special friend, Bonnie Renfroe.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Adams; parents, Lemuel (Runt) and Genesis Adams; two sisters, Anne Johnson and Marjean Hawkins and brother, Joe Adams.
Mr. Adams was very dedicated to his family and friends. He loved to travel and explore as a Western and Indian enthusiast. He was one of the founding members of Montgomery Ready Mix. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a member of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association. He also was a founding member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association of Montgomery, Alabama.
Memorial services will be Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at White Chapel – Greenwood Funeral Home, Montgomery, Alabama with Pastor Bryan Williams officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital of Alabama, 1600 7th St. S., Birmingham, Alabama, 35233.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
