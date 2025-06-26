Mr. Michae Kimak, a longtime resident of Wetumpka, Alabama, was born August 23, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois to George Kimak and Ann Wolucka Kimak and passed away Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the age of 80. Michael was a devout husband and friend. His loyalty and uncanny wit will be remembered always. He was truly “one of a kind!” Michael’s career as a banker spanned nearly forty years cultivating with retirement from Regions Bank. He was the epitome of a “company man” and even after retirement was a champion for the bank he loved. He could often be found reminiscing about his days in banking with his family of friends at Collier Ford, where he loved to trade vehicles and hang out daily. One could also find him exercising at the gym, shopping at Wal-Mart, or having lunch with a former co-worker. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army he served his country in Vietnam. Michael is survived by his beloved wife and reason for living, Angela Kimak; brother, Richard Kimak; sons by his choosing, Bill (Liz) Paravicini and Ken Hammock; god children, Christina Mosca Poff and Bobby Mosca along with extended family and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George Kimak, Jr. The family will receive friends at Gassett Funeral Home on Wednesday June 25th, 2025, from 4pm-6pm. Interment with military honors at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo will be Thursday June 26th, 2025, at 11:45am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to the Humane Society of Elmore County, 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092.
