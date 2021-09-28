Mr. William V. Lott (Billy) a lifelong resident of Kent, Alabama, passed away September 23, 2021 at the age of 59. He was born August 15, 1962, in Wetumpka, Alabama.
His family remembers him as a kindhearted farmer that loved his family, big trucks and tractors. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lott; stepmother, Pat Lott; stepfather, John Forker; siblings: Vanessa Rhodes (Danny), Donnie Lott (Bit), Sherri Mann, Mona Kabel (Jason), Laura Taylor (Stacy) and P.J. Duke (Jimmy); stepchildren: Ryan Jimerson (Heather) and Chad Jimerson; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and a loving extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Buddy Lott; mother, Lynn Forker; paternal grandparents: Buck and Lucille Lott; maternal grandparents: Bill and Catherine McRae.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at EAMC for the care, love and compassion extended to Billy during his illness.
Visitation for Mr. Lott will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Primitive Baptist with Elder Mike McGrady and Rev. Faron Golden officiating. Burial will follow in the Providence Primitive Baptist Church cemetery. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.