Mrs. Emily Miriam Mulder Vickers of Titus, Alabama was born on October 25, 1934 in Elmore County and passed away at her residence on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the age of 86.
Mrs. Vickers was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, John Luther (Vick) Vickers; her parents, John Jackson Mulder and Lucy Sasser Mulder; and a brother Arthur Watson Mulder.
She is survived by a large family who will treasure the memories of many happy gatherings at her home. Her children include John Michael Vickers (Pam), Karen Marie Vickers Colmer (Bill), Wanda Elaine Vickers Brantley (Ricky) and Cheryl Lynn Vickers Teel (Gary). Her three daughters had the honor of caring for her in her home for the past 3 years.
Mrs. Vickers was a loving grandmother to Miriam Iris Vickers Hornbuckle (Glenn), Ruth Vickers Hoehler (Nick), Nathan Brantley (Samantha), Micah Brantley (Christina), Adam Brantley, Crystal Teel Wiechmann (Todd), Lydia Teel Smith (Harrison), and Zachary Teel. In addition, she loved and enjoyed her great-grandchildren; Brett Hornbuckle, Caedmon and Cohen Hoehler, Levi, Riley, and Zoe Brantley, and Ransom and Shepherd Wiechmann. She is also survived by one brother, Phillip Wayne Mulder, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Vickers faithfully served her Savior Jesus Christ by ministering to her family, neighbors, community and church. She exemplified the gift of hospitality by hosting family and friends, cooking for others, and serving them in their time of need. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and Braves baseball. Her spiritual legacy lives on in her children and grandchildren through their love of scripture, music, hymns, and devotion to the Lord. She was a faithful member of Titus Baptist Church for many years.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 20, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home in Wetumpka with the funeral service following at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International.
