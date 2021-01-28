Mrs. Kelly Thomas, a resident of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away Monday, January 25,2021, at the age of 44.

Graveside services will be Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11:00AM at Mt.

Gilead Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Eclectic, Alabama, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by her husband, Bobby Thomas; son, Jason Thomas; daughter, Samantha Thomas and step-father, Ron Robertson.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Francei Lanier Robertson.

Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing

Tallassee, Alabama

Service information

Jan 30
Graveside
Saturday, January 30, 2021
11:00AM
Mt. Gilead Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
4850 Mt. Hebron Road
Eclectic, Alabama 36024
