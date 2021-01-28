Mrs. Kelly Thomas, a resident of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away Monday, January 25,2021, at the age of 44.
Graveside services will be Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11:00AM at Mt.
Gilead Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Eclectic, Alabama, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her husband, Bobby Thomas; son, Jason Thomas; daughter, Samantha Thomas and step-father, Ron Robertson.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Francei Lanier Robertson.
