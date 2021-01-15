Mrs. Lucille Wilson Culver, 95, passed away at her Deatsville residence on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Culver, and parents, John Willie and Thelma Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Thelma Lee Thomas (Bobby); granddaughters, Carlyn Russell (Steve), and Stephanie Mercer (Chad); great grandchildren, Josie Young (Heath), Cameron Mercer, Hannah Mercer, Stevie Russell, and Sadie Russell; sister, Pam Johnson (Gary); brothers-in-law, Sid Rodgers and Clinton “Rabbit” Culver (Nora Jean). Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with Warren Culver, and Duaine Griggs officiating. Pallbearers will be Kenny Wilson, Keith Tyus, Matt Holley, Paul Ray “Skipper” Thomas, Vicky Earl “Red” Herring, and Jonathan Griggs. Honorary Pallbearers will be Heath Young and Cameron Mercer. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the Shoal Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
