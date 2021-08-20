Mrs. Mary Frances Brooks (Frankie) Payton of Wetumpka, Alabama was born on August 12, 1929 in Elmore County and passed away at her daughter’s residence in Titus on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the age of 92.
Mrs. Payton was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Payton, her parents, John and Mamie Brooks, her brothers Ed, Truman, and Curtis Brooks, her sisters Margaret Brooks and Nell Kouwe, her daughter, Kathy Fitzgerald, her son-in-law, Al Fitzgerald, and one great- granddaughter, Makenzie Lane Carter.
She is survived by a large family who will treasure the memories of many happy gatherings at “Granny’s Place.” Her children include Barbara Dougherty (Hank), Mickey Payton (Sara), Howard Payton (Carolyn), Randy Payton (LaDonna), and Anita Barber (Donny). She was blessed to have 14 grandchildren, 33 great- grandchildren, and 3 great- great- grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her dear friend, Ruby Moore.
Mrs. Payton was a dedicated Christian lady who loved people and loved hugs! She exemplified the gift of hospitality by hosting family and friends, cooking for others, and serving them in their times of need. If you ever visited her home, you were sure to get a biscuit! Mrs. Payton never held a public job, but worked very hard at her little farm mending fences, cutting grass, planting gardens, tending flower beds, feeding cows, chickens, pigs, cats and dogs. She was a very talented lady who canned vegetables from her garden, made homemade bread, jams and jellies, and somehow had time to sew doll clothes and make dolls. For fun, she loved playing Dominoes and Scrabble and watching Westerns on television. But most importantly was her devotion to the Lord, which was so evident. She couldn’t praise Him enough for His blessings. She was a student of the Word and read it daily for hours and she always had Southern Gospel music playing in her kitchen. She was a member of Thelma Baptist Church from age 43 where she taught and loved on pre-school aged children for 30 years. Her spiritual legacy will live on through her family and others whose lives she touched.
Thank you to Baptist Hospice for the wonderful care you gave our mother in her final days.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine View Gardens with Rev. Doug Chappelle, Rev. Adam Rackliffe, and Bro. Les Brown.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons: David Ward, Ashley Payton, James Payton, Paul Payton, Jason Payton, and Aaron Barber.
You may send flowers or make a donation to Gideons International in her memory so that the Word of God will go out into all the world…she would like that!
