JONES, Myra “June” a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 79. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richie Harveston officiating. Burial will be at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. June is preceded in death by her parents Homer Edward Lee Batchelor & Callie Smith Batchelor; daughter Margaret Lee Childress Montgomery; son Scott Glenn Childress; oldest great-grandson Brandon Glenn Childress; all six of her brothers; five sisters; several nieces and nephews that she grew up with when she was a baby of thirteen; and she had a special sister Vera Batchelor that she & Roger took care of the last ten years she lived. She is survived by her husband Roger Dale Jones; sister Jeanette Rollins; son Roger Jones Jr.; daughter Angie Jones Myers; granddaughters oldest we raised like our own daughter Myra Lynn Childress, Dakota Jones, Valerie Faye Childress; grandsons Edward Montgomery, Scott Childress Jr., Daniel Childress, Matthew Myers; great-grandchildren Chastin Daugherty Montgomery, Joshua Childress, Joseph Childress, Tiffany Elyse Childress, Mya’ Long, Nia’ Long, Daniel Childress II, Precious Long, many adopted children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special nephews Sammy Rollins and David Jones. Serving as pallbearers are grandsons Scott Childress Jr., Daniel Childress, Chris Montgomery, Dallas Montgomery, Matthew Myers, Jaquinton “Big Boy” Murphy, Cody Woodruff, Nick Woodruff, and Zack Woodruff. Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Montgomery, Joshua Childress, Joseph Childress, Little Cody Woodruff II, Daniel Childress II, and several nephews and nieces. Donations may be made to Elmore County Community Service, In memory of June Jones, 100 West Charles Ave. Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.