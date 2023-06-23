Terry (Ted) Mason Farmer, 69, of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away on June 19, 2023 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Edna Farmer and brothers, Danny and David Farmer. Ted is survived by his daughters Terri Parker, Jennifer Pilgrim, and Laura Farmer, along with seven grandchildren: Michael Austin, Jacee Edwards, Elijah Parker, Kadin Edwards, Ethan Parker, Alexis Parker, and Elizabeth Parker, as well as two great-grandchildren: Charlee Pittman and Ryder Edwards. He is also survived by his brother, Steven Farmer.
A private family service will be held to celebrate Ted's life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.