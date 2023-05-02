Verdie Mae Price Nummy, 78, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on April 26, 2023 after a courageous battle with ALS. Verdie was born May 16, 1944 to Wayman and Lilla Mae Price. A lifelong resident of Eclectic, she was proud of her town and was always sharing what was happening in Eclectic. Verdie retired from the State of Alabama where she worked for the Alabama Forestry Commission for 38 years. Shortly after her retirement, she went to work as the events coordinator for the town and then for the newly established court system in Eclectic. Mayor Gary Davenport made September 8, 2014 Verdie Nummy Day because of her service and commitment to the Town of Eclectic. Verdie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eclectic where she was the pianist for approximately 50 years. She was also involved in An Eclectic Ministry where she served as a board member for 15 years. If you made a reservation for an Eclectic Christmas, you talked to her. She took pride in the fact that she personally spoke with everyone who made a reservation. She never met a stranger and had a gift for getting volunteers for this ministry. She was also a member of Eclectic the Beautiful.
She made countless friends through her involvement and if you knew her, you know how much she loved to talk. The ALS robbed her of her ability to talk, but she would text her friends and family until that ability was taken as well. As much as she loved Eclectic, her love and pride for her family was even greater. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Modie McNeal.
She is survived by her son, Alan Nummy (Robin); daughters, Jan Swiderski (Jim) and Nan Olszewski (John); grandchildren, Elizabeth Swiderski (Bryce Delevie), Michelle Swiderski, Lexie Olszewski Bell (Parker), Maddie Olszewski and Emma Nummy; great-granddaughter, Caroline Bell; and brother, McKinley Price.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at First Baptist Church, Eclectic, at 10 am on Monday, May 1, 2023 with Rev. Britt Green officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to the following: ALS Association – Alabama Chapter, 300 Cahaba Park Circle, Suite 209, Birmingham, AL 35242 www.alsalabama.org or An Eclectic Ministry, L.L.C., 1733 Claud Rd, Eclectic, AL 36024 www.aneclecticministry.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.linvillememorial.com.
