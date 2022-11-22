William Herbert Varner went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the age of 86. Herbert died peacefully in his sleep. He will be greatly missed.
Herbert was born the first of three children in Elmore County on December 22, 1935, to Hosie and Trudie Varner. He is preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Shelby Jean Davis Varner; daughters Joanne (Eddie) Lucas, Diane (Lee) Arant, Vicki (Ray) Mullino, Jennifer (Lee) Colquitt, Stephanie Varner; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother John (Duretta) Varner and sister Sue (Ronald) Martin.
Herbert lived a full life, proudly serving his country in the Marines and Army, as well as his community for 35 years as a mail carrier with the Wetumpka Post Office. His military career included tours to many different countries and active service during the Korean Conflict and Berlin Crisis. During his life he enjoyed a myriad of activities that include traveling inside and outside the US, raising various animals - miniature horses. llamas, goats, cows. homing pigeons - belonging to several square dancing clubs, camping trips with his family, showing off his green thumb through his many productive gardens, attending countless ballgames and pageants to watch his daughters, son-in-laws and grandchildren, and many years of singing with The King's Kids gospel quartet. His ability to entertain his family and friends through his comical story-telling and corny dad jokes will be ingrained in everyone's hearts and memories.
Visitation is planned for Thursday. November 17, 2022 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Gassett Funeral Home in Wetumpka. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00am at New Home Missionary Baptist Church, Elmore Road, Wetumpka.
Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 5130 Elmore Rd., Wetumpka, AL 36092.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Lucas, Cody Arant, Jason Colquitt, Brant Clayton, Brayden Vaillencourt and Chuk Shirley.
Special thanks to the Bill Nichols Veteran Home, Amedisys Hospice group and Merry Wood Lodge Nursing Home for the tender care and support.
