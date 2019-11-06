The ghosts of the 2018 state tournament revisited Edgewood on Halloween as the Wildcats saw their unbeaten season hanging by a thread for the second straight year. After dropping the first two sets of the championship match to Glenwood, it was hard for anyone inside the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl to not think about last year’s defeat to Macon-East in the same situation.

“It’s not going to happen again. This is a new year.”

Everyone close to the court could hear those words from Edgewood coach Hannah Josey from the team’s huddle during a timeout. The Wildcats responded and quickly found some belief.

Edgewood (27-0) blew through the third set and got huge contributions from Sydney Brown and Katie Roberts in the final two sets to complete the comeback. The Wildcats secured their second state title in the last three seasons by defeating Glenwood 19-25, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-9.

“It was just the fight they have,” Josey said. “I just tried to motivate them as best as I can and let it ride. That’s a fantastic Glenwood team and they gave us everything they had to give. I just couldn’t ask for more out of my group.”

The Wildcats found some momentum in the third set off a kick save from Madison White that found its way over the net and into the corner of Glenwood’s court to tie the set 3-3. The play was shown on the Top 10 plays of ESPN’s SportsCenter the following day but more importantly, White said it loosened up the team to have more fun and play with some energy.

“It was like we were back playing around in practice,” White said. “We were relaxed and having fun again.”

Glenwood jumped back in front momentarily but the Wildcats took the lead for good with back-to-back aces from Lindsey Brown. Edgewood finished the set on a 19-6 run to start the comeback and Josey said it was her team’s energy and fitness that carried it the rest of the way.

The Gators were forced into five sets in their semifinal match and were on short rest for the championship but fatigue did not appear to be a factor until late in the fourth set. After falling behind 17-14, Edgewood took advantage of its extra energy and rode an 11-3 run to force the fifth-set tiebreaker.

“Glenwood was kind of tired and worn out because those two extra sets are tough to handle,” Josey said. “I was just proud of them. They worked hard all season long and I do the best I can just to get them pumped up. We just like to feed the hot hand so if someone is on, we feed off of that and attack.”

Edgewood had several players to choose from as the hot hand throughout the match with six different players finishing with at least three kills. During its 7-0 run to take the lead in the fourth set, five different players recorded a kill.

“It’s definitely nice as a coach,” Josey said. “I trust anyone I put on the court to make a play. That’s just a testament to how hard they work and the energy they have had in practice and in work outs since the summer.”

Sydney Brown led the way with 10 kills, eight of them coming in the final two sets and four of them coming in the last 10 points of the fourth set. Roberts led the team with five blocks including one on the final point to secure the championship. Both players, along with White, were named to the all-tournament team.