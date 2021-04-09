A Montgomery teen was arrested on Friday, April 9, by the Millbrook Police Department and charged with attempted murder in addition to other charges.
The charges stem from an incident that took place on Monday, April 5, when Millbrook police responded to the 1500 block of Gunnells Road in regard to a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Millbrook resident Deveion J. Jackson who appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His vehicle had been shot multiple times as well.
The victim was treated at the scene by Millbrook fire-rescue personnel and transported to Baptist South Emergency Room where he was treated for life threatening injuries. His condition was listed as critical. The scene was turned over to detectives from the Millbrook Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
On Friday, Millbrook detectives placed Wilik Jamal Milner, a 17-year-old Montgomery resident, under arrest. Milner is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in connection with the shooting of Jackson. Milner is charged as an adult in this case.
He was processed and transported to the Elmore County Jail where he remains under a $60,000 bond. The victim remains at Baptist South recovering from his wounds.
"I am extremely pleased to announce an arrest in this case," Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said. "When we found this young man Monday night, we were not sure he was going to make it, much less felt confident that we’d be making an arrest in this case. I appreciate all the work done by our Criminal Investigations Unit, as well as the officers that responded to the scene Monday night. Our patrol officers rendered first aid, controlling the victim’s bleeding until medics could arrive on scene. Once the medics arrived and took responsibility for the victim’s treatment, our officers found the crime scene and preserved physical evidence until investigators arrived.
"Our investigators were determined that an arrest would be made in this case. They remained in contact with the victim’s parents, keeping abreast of the victim’s condition, all the while pursuing investigative leads. During the investigation, they were able to develop Milner as a suspect in this case. They were able to establish contact with the suspect and convinced him to surrender to law enforcement, which is a blessing for everyone involved in this case.
"We are pleased to make an arrest in this case, but I’m wondering, how many arrests does it take? How many people have to be seriously injured or have to die before our young people understand? How many young lives have to be wasted in jail? Dead is dead. There are consequences for your actions. Nobody wins in these encounters. In fact, everyone involved loses, which includes family members that had nothing to do with the situation. This senseless violence has to stop. We’ve got to make these young people understand the value of life."