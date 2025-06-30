Two people were injured in early Monday shooting in west Wetumpka.
Officers with the Wetumpka Police Department responded to reports of gunshots near North Street between Holtville Road and Northwest Main Street.
“Officers discovered that two individuals had sustained gunshot wounds,” Wetumpka police chief Ed Reeves said. “They had already been transported to nearby medical facilities.
Reeves said one arrest has been made as of noon Monday, but said the investigation is ongoing.
“It remains active as detectives gather additional information and interview witnesses,” Reeves said. “Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Wetumpka Police Department.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Wetumpka Police Department at 334-567-5321.