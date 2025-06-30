The Elmore County Commission approved sales tax provisions proposed earlier this year under Enhance Elmore at its Monday meeting.
In January the commission proposed funding mechanisms through Enhance Elmore to allow the preparation for current and future growth. Those measures were proposed through local legislation and some were approved by the Alabama legislature. One was House Bill 368 allowing the collection of up to 9.5% sales and use tax in parts of Elmore County where the tax is less than 9.5%.
“The state legislature passed three items related to Enhance Elmore,” Elmore County chief engineer Luke McGinty said. “This is one of the final steps of the program.”
The funds from the measure are earmarked with 90% going to infrastructure and 10% going to economic development.
“We will set up measures to track it as far as money coming in and projects it funds,” McGinty said.
Later this year based on the approval of House Bill 370 a special election will be held for voters to decide on levying an excise tax on vapor products, alternative nicotine products and tobacco products and to levy a property assessment for fire fees.
At the meeting, the commission threw out previously accepted bids to install artificial turf on the baseball and softball fields at the Wetumpka Sports Complex.
“The next lowest bidder challenged it,” McGinty said. “We are just rejecting all of the bids from that round.”
The project was rebid with new specifications and the county received only one bid. The commission accepted it. Since there was only one bid, the county will try to negotiate a low cost through doing some of the work in house.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the June 9 meeting.
• Approved the memorandum of warrants for May 31 to June 13 totaling $2,432,085.27.
• Approved a proclamation for World Elder Abuse Awareness.
• Recognized Wetumpka High School’s TJ Clary Jr. for winning the AHSAA Class 6A High Jump State Championship.
• Approved a joint application with Autauga and Chambers county commissions for a Supplemental Safety Planning Grant.
• Approved moving the Victory Baptist School polling place in Millbrook to The Fieldhouse at 17 Springs.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 7.