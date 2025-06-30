A new state-of-the-art 31,000 square foot medical facility anchored by Southern Orthopedic Surgeons (SOS) will be located in The Marketplace at 17 Springs.
The innovative facility will bring a wide range of healthcare services to one convenient location, including an orthopedic walk-in clinic open six days a week, digital radiography and ultrasound, same-day MRI opportunity, on-site physical therapy with walk-in availability and a dedicated sports medicine team.
“We are proud to welcome Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons’ state-of-the-art clinic to Millbrook and Elmore County in the Marketplace at 17 Springs,” Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley said in a release. “This new facility represents a major step forward in providing world class healthcare to our community, right here at home. It’s a sign of our city’s growth and commitment to health, innovation and quality of life for residents. This project is a game-changer for our area.”
The City of Millbrook, Grandview YMCA, Elmore County Commission, Elmore County Economic Development Authority and the Elmore County Board of Education partnered to improve the quality of life for Elmore County residents and students. The idea started with a property donation to the YMCA to create a multi-use field. It grew into a complex featuring 12 tennis courts, 12 pickleball courts, four multi-sport fields, The Fieldhouse with basketball and volleyball courts, a stadium with a track and six diamond fields. It is fronted by The Marketplace at 17 Springs where Baumhower’s Victory Grille has already announced it is opening. The Marketplace includes space for two or more hotels.
The complex is expected to draw visitors from across the state and Southeast who will eat, shop and stay in the area. Tuesday’s announcement of SOS adds to the conveniences available to Elmore County residents adding to the quality of life in the area.
“This new healthcare facility and the services that will be provided by SOS fits nicely into that focus,” Elmore County Commission chair Bart Mercer said. “The 17 Springs project and all the new offerings being announced in the Marketplace at 17 Springs continues to prove what can happen when individuals remove egos and personal agendas and are focused on serving the citizens they represent.”
In addition to orthopedic and therapy services, SOS’ complex will feature a general urgent care clinic open seven days a week, a family medicine clinic, full laboratory services and advanced MRI imaging designed to accommodate all patients. The upcoming development represents a major investment in the health and wellness of Elmore County residents, and SOS is proud to lead the way in bringing expanded, accessible care to the region.