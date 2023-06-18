Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.