Hunter Mills is a proud husband, father, full-time college student and public servant through the State of Alabama’s Department of Insurance.
Mills has now officially announced his candidacy for the Wetumpka City Council as he wants to help guide Wetumpka’s growth while preserving the Wetumpka culture residents cherish.
"Wetumpka is thriving, but with growth comes change," Mills said. "I'm ready to ensure our city meets new needs while protecting what makes our community special."
Mills’ dedication to conservative leadership and community service began early. While in college, he was an active member of the College Republicans and a strong advocate against Common Core education standards. He believes education decisions should be made by the states. Drawing from his own adoption story, Mills has also been a passionate voice for pro-life policies in Alabama.
Mills said his platform centers on supporting law enforcement, strengthening local schools, ensuring public safety and fostering responsible economic growth. Mills has pledged to donate his entire City Council salary back to the community through support of local programs, youth initiatives, churches, schools and city projects as a reflection of his commitment to public service.
“With your support, I’ll bring fresh energy, conservative values and a heart for service to city hall," Mills said. "Let’s grow together and protect what makes Wetumpka special."
Mills is campaigning for Wetumpka City Council District 1. The municipal election is scheduled for Aug. 26.