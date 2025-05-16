A Wetumpka man was arrested May 2 for multiple drug offenses dating back to November of last year.
Cecil Romanick, 44, of Wetumpka, was arrested and booked into the Elmore County Jail for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said the trafficking charge arose from the state drug task force.
“We had a couple of warrants for him, but not the trafficking,” Franklin said.
According to court documents, Romanick sold drugs during a controlled buy monitored by the task force.
“The (confidential informant) made arrangements for Romanick to transport and deliver approximately one ounce of zip,” the affidavit for warrant said. “Romanick responded by text stating he was being fronted the meth and that it would be a solid 28.”
Romanick also asked for payment via Cash App.
The task force went to a location on U.S. Highway 231 in Wetumpka where the drug delivery was supposed to take place. Law enforcement also had two outstanding felony warrants, both for distribution of a controlled substance.
When law enforcement officers saw Romanick, they took him into custody for the outstanding warrants and searched his Ford Escape noted in court records in the two distribution cases. Court records state they found a bag containing suspected methamphetamine and other pills and bags with methamphetamine.
Nearly 29 grams of methamphetamine were found.
Court records state in November 2023, an undercover agent purchased methamphetamine and imitation GHB from Romanick, and in December 2023, methamphetamine was purchased from Romanick.
Romanick is being held in the Elmore County Jail on a $1,586,000 bond.