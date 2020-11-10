The Elmore County Art Guild’s Art in the Park event has been rescheduled for Nov. 18 because inclement weather is predicted for Wednesday, the original day of the event.
Guild president Shirley Esco said the event will serve as the organization’s November membership meeting and as an opportunity for the community to create art together. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. in Gold Star Park.
Attendees are asked to bring their own art supplies, a picnic lunch, a lawn chair and blankets if needed. Guests will also be asked to distance themselves from others in attendance.
“This will be a good opportunity for anyone who wants to set up an easel and paint or bring their camera and take photos,” Esco said. “If you’re not a member, but have been thinking about joining or if you’re just curious, I encourage you to come.”
The event will start with a brief business meeting. The floor will be open for members to make nominations a new treasurer, president and vice president.
Due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19, voting for board members and officers will take place through email and everyone will be installed at the December meeting.
The group will also begin brainstorming ideas for its annual Christmas party.
“This event will be an excellent opportunity to catch up on what everyone has been doing and enjoy the beautiful fall weather,” Esco said.
Esco said it is also time for the group to start preparing for its 2021 ECAG Annual Show, which is scheduled for February at First Community Bank of Central Alabama in Wetumpka. She said Art in the Park could be way for those participating in the art show to begin thinking about what they will create for the show.
“Should we not be able to hold an in-person exhibition due to COVID-19, we will conduct some type of online juried show,” Esco added.