The Wetumpka City Council approved the sale of property for a new restaurant at River Town Center.
City leaders said they cannot disclose just yet what is coming until the real estate transaction closes in July.
“This is a good thing,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said. “We are excited about it.”
River Town Center is the same development where Tractor Supply announced last month it was locating. The property was purchased by the City of Wetumpka almost two years ago with the hopes of developing a retail center across from the Wetumpka Sports Complex on the Coosa River Parkway. The city has been selling the property to businesses below market value as an incentive.
“The sale of the property will cover our investment in the development,” Willis said. “Then the city will see the benefit of sales tax revenue when the businesses open.”
The council held a public hearing on the economic development agreement and there were no comments.
City leaders said there are more economic development announcements coming later this week.
In other business, The council approved the Wetumpka Police Department’s purchase of three equipped Dodge Durangos at a cost of $174,385.56. Police chief Ed Reeves asked the council to suspend the rules and approve the purchase on the first reading.
“These vehicles are in short supply,” Reeves said. “The next models will be more than these.”
Reeves said the Chevy Tahoe police vehicles are about 40% more expensive than the Dodge versions.
In other action the Wetumpka City Council:
• Approved minutes of the May 2 meeting.
• Authorized the installation of new underground conduit and wire from the Wetumpka Farmers Market for lighting along the walkway.
• Authorized the Wetumpka Cruisers to host car shows at the Wetumpka Farmers Market the first Saturday of each month.
• Authorized Carolyn Sallas-Bryant to host the annual Beat the Streets program in Gold Star Park on Sept. 13.
The next meeting of the Wetumpka City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 7.