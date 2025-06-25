Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.