Six lots on Main Street owned by the City of Millbrook are up for rezoning.
The Millbrook City Council had a first reading of an ordinance to rezone the area surrounding where Big Mike’s Steakhouse is being built. It is currently C-1 and B-1A is proposed.
“This will help implement the downtown aesthetic we are currently planning,” Millbrook project manager Stuart Peters told the council.
In April the council authorized spending up to $22,500 with Dalhoff Thomas Design through a professional services contract. The contract will aid in creating a design plan along the creek across the street from Village Green and behind Big Mike’s Steakhouse on Main Street.
Peters said the B-1A zoning is for restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques. The city is also trying to develop what facades and signage would look like and the zoning will help.
The council will take action on the ordinance at its next meeting.
In other business, The Millbrook Parks and Recreation Department asked the council to surplus some of its old field equipment, including bases and old fencing to construct ball fields. It will be acquired by the Town of Pine Level as it starts a parks and recreation department.
The council approved spending up to $129,320 on equipment for the parks and recreation department to help maintain 17 Springs and other park areas.
In other action the Millbrook City Council:
• Approved minutes of the May 27 meeting.
• Approved public assembly permits for Village Green Park for June 19 and June 28.
The next meeting of the Millbrook City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 24.