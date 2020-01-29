Wetumpka Depot Players board director Jeff Langham had no idea in 2009 he would end up on stage and eventually lead the organization’s board.
“I’ve been a fan of the Depot for many years,” he said. “I became actively involved in 2009 when I took my daughter, Weldon, to try out for a role in a children’s Christmas play they were doing.”
During that audition, Wetumpka Depot Players artistic director Kristy Meanor asked Langham if he would try out for a part in “The Christmas Book.”
“The little role turned out to be one of the leads,” Langham said. “That was certainly diving in head first into the water, but that has just kindled my relationship with the Wetumpka Depot Players.”
He said his daughter went through the Depot ranks which grew her love for theatre and music.
“She is now a sophomore at the University of Alabama as a music major,” he said. “My wife, Ginny, has joined in. We just have a lot of fun with it.”
It was about four years ago when Langham was recruited to become WDP’s president of the board and he said he enjoys the responsibilities.
“Making sure that we maintain all aspects of the Depot, fiscally and entertainment wise is a key part of the work,” he said. “Planning our slate of programs and plays for the year. We have a wonderful finance whiz that makes sure our bottom line is made, in large part, from ticket sales. I’m the first point of contact to troubleshoot and help and assist in anyway.”
He said it has been exciting to see the theatre earn praise and recognition beyond the Southeast.
“It has just continued to gain praise year after,” he said. “We’ve gained nationwide attention through our productions of ‘Second Samuel’ and ‘The Diviners’ and other plays that have competed in the Southeastern region and beyond. It has been an exciting trajectory to observe.”