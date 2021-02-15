District 5 Elmore County Commissioner Desirae Lewis is leading a trash pick up within the district on this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and all are invited to help.
Residents who are interested in participating in the clean up effort are asked to meet at the Elmore County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. to receive group assignments.
According to Lewis, some of the worst litter areas in District 5 include: Alabama River Parkway, Coosada Parkway, Edgewood Road, Cobbs Ford Road on the Millbrook side of interstate, Airport Road, Upper Gibson Town Road, Coosada Road (north of Pecan Grove), Bellingrath Road, Fitzpatrick Road, Atkin Hill Road, Ziegler Place, Gossum Switch Road, Gossum Pass, Chapel Road, Crenshaw Road, Cain Roa, Copeland Road and Jordan Dam Road.
“We would like to invite everyone to come and join us as we clean our community from litter,” Lewis said. “If you can't join us, please feel free to pick up trash in your neighborhood. Sadly we can't control the behaviors of those who litter, however we can control how we respond to it.”
The trash pickup is part of a larger effort by the County Commission to address littering issues throughout the county. Commissioner Henry Hines is heading the county’s anti-littering committee. More trash pickup dates are forthcoming.