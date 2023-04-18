The Elmore Community Hospital held a prayer vigil on Tuesday afternoon in support of the mass shooting victims in Dadeville.
The vigil, which was held at noon, was to lift the Dadeville community, the mass shooting victims, and the Ivy Creek Team at Lake Martin Community Hospital in prayer.
Any and everyone was encouraged to attend, and vigil organizers asked Ivy Creek employees to wear gold and black in honor of Dadeville High School’s colors.
The Lake Martin Community Hospital, which received 15 of the shooting victims after Saturday night, is a sister hospital of Ivy Creek Healthcare.
“It was extremely important for us to show our love and our support and let them know that we are thinking about them and that we’re here for them for whatever they need,” Chief Operating Officer Amanda Hannon said.
The vigil featured multiple pastors praying with healthcare professionals and the community in attendance, along with a balloon release memorial, a signed “gift,” and workers singing hymns.
The pastors that spoke included First Presbyterian Wetumpka pastor Jonathan Yarboro, Ivy Creek Hospice pastor Douglas McKinney, and Nathan Carter.
The three took turns praying over the healthcare workers at Lake Martin Community Hospital, the victims in the shooting, the family members of those involved, and any witnesses among others.
Following the three prayers, Leslie Pendergrass and Stephanie Weatherly sang a hymn while all participants of the prayer released their gold and black balloons in the sky. As things wrapped up, attendees were urged to sign a poster that stated “Dadeville Strong” on it.
The poster is being sent to Lake Martin Community Hospital with all the signatures. Hannon said little gestures like the signing of the poster are important, and Lake Martin has already extended its gratitude for the prayer vigil and the gift.
“They’re important because we’re a team,” Hannon said of the vigil. “Even though we’re stretched across miles in the state, we’re here for one another and we want them to feel that love and support.”