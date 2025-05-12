The City of Wetumpka is collecting information to potentially build public restrooms.
At the Monday meeting of the Wetumpka City Council, it approved a professional services contract with Larry E. Speaks & Associates for topographic surveys and site plans for restroom facilities.
“This would be at the planned parking area off Company Street near downtown, Level Park, the tennis courts at the Wetumpka Sports Complex and Crommelin Park,” Mayor Jerry Willis said.
The expenditure allows for the development of plans to construct a pad to host a portable building for a restroom facility.
The council held a public hearing for the rezoning of lots along Company Street across from Our Place. Without any public comment, the council approved rezoning from Business 1 to Residential 3.
The council also approved an agreement with KNOWink Poll Pad Systems to install and set up electronic poll books for the upcoming municipal election.
The following items will be considered at the next meeting after they were read in an open meeting for the first time. First, the mayor would be authorized to sign a franchise agreement with Southern Light. It was discovered they had installed fiber optic internet cabling on the city right of way. The second item is the replacement of four internet access points at the Administration Building and two at the Wetumpka Sports Complex at a cost of $6,559.66.
In other action the Wetumpka City Council:
• Approved minutes of the April 21 meeting.
• Approved the Back-to-School sales tax holiday for July 18 to July 20.
• Approved Alabama Auto Culture to host Cars on the Coosa on Aug. 23.
• Approved the Elmore County Civic Improvement League to host Juneteenth Fest at Gold Star Park on June 21.
The next meeting of the Wetumpka City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, May 19.