Three Elmore County departments will receive updated copiers after approval by the Elmore County Commission.
The commission office, public works department, mapping department and EMA office will soon have new contracts from a state contract for copiers.
“One of the leases has expired and is now month to month,” Elmore County chief engineer Luke McGinty said. “The others are close to expiring. We want to renew these at the same time.”
McGinty said county staff have started the budgeting process for fiscal year 2026 by meeting with department heads and elected officials.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the May 27 meeting.
• Approved the memorandum of warrants for May 17 - 30 in the amount of $1,376,282.60.
• Reminded county offices will be closed June 19 in observance of June 19.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, June 23.