Members of First Baptist Church of Wetumpka gathered on Sunday, June 13, in excitement as they broke ground on the construction of a building.
"One of the great verses of the Bible is Romans 8:28 where God promises His people that in all things He is working toward that which is good," said Dr. Rick Marshall, interim pastor. "That means that God is able to bring good out of the worst that we face. The tornado which came through this very place where we are standing was among the worst events in the history of Wetumpka and for First Baptist Church when it destroyed or made unusable part of our facilities. Just as this city is being rejuvenated and coming to life again, First Baptist Church starts a journey to renewed vitality of vision and purpose."
The new building is set to open sometime next year. The facility will serve as a new welcome center for families, a media and ministry connections center and will be where children and youth will have the best of opportunities for faith and discipleship.
This year marks the 200th anniversary of First Baptist Church. With the addition of this facility, Marshall said the church will be fully prepared to reach the people of this region with the Gospel message and to serve this community in the name of Christ for the next two hundred years just as she has in the past.