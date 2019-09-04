Generations of Alabamaians who were seeking to get married have always visited their county courthouse and the probate judge’s office to get a marriage license but that are no longer possible as of Thursday.
A new law went into effect Thursday changing the documents and procedure for a marriage. The new process allows couples to marry by completing a form, getting it notarized and delivering it to a probate office.
The law is incumbent on the marrying parties to verify they are following the law. In the past, couples seeking to get married had to go to the probate office with documents to get a marriage license then have an ordained minister sign it following a ceremony.
A couple fills out a form stating basic facts and they are married through an affidavit signed by both parties then notarized. The legal requirements for getting married remain the same only the people getting married sign they are legally eligible. Parties must still meet the age requirement and not presently married. The only difference is now if a person is between the ages of 16 and 18, only one parent has to be present with the notary to allow the marriage instead of both parents.
For information on the forms for licenses, contact the Elmore County Probate Office. Forms are available online at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/vitalrecordsmarriage-certificates.html.
The new licenses can be filed at any probate office in the state of Alabama. All counties must participate.