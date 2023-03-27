A Millbrook man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a juvenile that took place Wednesday.
As first reported by WSFA, the shooting took place Wednesday night on Hwy. 14 in Millbrook. A car traveling on the road was struck by gunfire from another vehicle. There were three occupants in the car that was shot into, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. Millbrook Police Department officers responded to the scene.
According to a WSFA article, Maurio D. Williams, 16, of Montgomery was identified as the victim. The other two juveniles in the vehicle were both treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene.
Just one day later, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office arrested Mose Abrams, 18, of Millbrook, in connection with the shooting, according to jail records. Court documents show Abrams as being charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is currently awaiting trial at Elmore County Jail; his bond is set at $1.5 million, according to jail records.