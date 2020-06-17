Wetumpka Police Department
Tuesday, June 9
• There was a report filed of theft of property a misdemeanor at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offence was reported when $79.71 in merchandise was stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of possession of a controlled substance, a felony, along with a second charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 231.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offence was reported when clothing and food items valued at $217.70 were reported stolen from a supermarket.
• There was a report of possession of a controlled substance, a felony, along with a second report of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, at the 500 block of Coosa River Parkway. The offence was reported when an individual was found with a green rectangular pill believed to be Xanax, a green leafy like substance believed to be marijuana and a white crystal like substance believed to be
methamphetamine.
Monday, June 8
• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle along with theft of property, both felony charges, at the 100 block of Vasser Street. The offence was filed when a .380 Ruger pistol, a wallet containing credit cards, a social security card and a EBT card valued at $210 were stolen from a residential home.
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of credit card, a felony, at the 100 block of Martin Dam Road. The offence was reported when $7381 was reported stolen from a residential home.
• There was a report filed of theft of property along with a second report of criminal trespassing, both misdemeanor charges, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The offence was reported when $86.59 in food items were stolen.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offence was reported when $109.55 in merchandise was stolen from a department store.
Thursday, June 4
• There was a report filed of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, along with a second report of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of Elmore Road. The offence was reported from a convenience store.
Tuesday, June 2
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, along with a second report of possession of a forged instrument, a felony, at the 700 block of Wilson Street. The offence was reported from a bank when $300 was stolen.
Saturday, May 30
• There was a report filed of impersonating a peace officer, a felony, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offence was reported from a government building.