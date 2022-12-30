The country’s largest employee-owned company, Publix, will have a store in Wetumpka soon.
Montgomery developer The Trotman Company who has worked with Publix in several of its developments across the Southeast.
“Publix is coming to Wetumpka,” Charlie Trotman with The Trotman Company said. “We are hoping to start construction in late February, early March. From there it takes anywhere from 10 to 11 months to build.”
The 48,387 square foot grocery store will be located on the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and Ft. Toulouse Road adjacent to the U.S. Post Office in Wetumpka. But there will be more to the development.
“We have 7,000 feet of shops unattached to the Publix out front on an out parcel,” Trotman said. “There are also two other out parcels.”
Trotman said the development has been in the planning stages for the last two and half years and that officials with the City of Wetumpka have been great to work with bringing Publix to town.
“They have helped us in a lot of ways,” Trotman said. “We couldn’t ask for anything better from the city. City officials have been very supportive of this development. Mayor Willis is excited to have Publix in Wetumpka. We are excited to bring Publix to Wetumpka.”
Publix was founded in 1930 by George W. Jenkins in Winter Haven, Florida. Publix is one of the 10 largest supermarket chains in the U.S. employing more than 240,000 people in 1,322 stores, 86 in Alabama. In 2021 Publix’s retail sales totaled $48 billion.
The nearest Publixs to Wetumpka are in Montgomery and Prattville. A Publix is set to open in March in Sylacauga.