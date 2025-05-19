The National Weather Service has issued a one out of five severe weather risk for Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa counties. However, Coosa County is on the border of the two out of five severe weather risk areas.
Threats may include damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph, isolated tornadoes and large hail. This risk level is issued for Tuesday evening through the night.
The NWS advises it is important to receive weather alerts from multiple sources. However, there is a temporary NOAA weather radio outage. The scheduled outage is to update the Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System (AWIPS).
Meaning, all NOAA Weather Radio transmitters will be off the air through the time of the install, which is Monday through Wednesday.
Some additional reliable weather updates can be found through the local EMA social media pages, wireless emergency alerts through your mobile devices and for those in Tallapoosa County, Tallapoosa Alerts.