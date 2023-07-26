There had been only two band directors at Elmore County High School since 1980 — Eddie Mann and Anthony Vittore.
But now, Zach Smith follows in Vittore’s footsteps and he has a brotherhood that includes Vittore to help continue the Maroon Marching Band tradition. Meanwhile, Vittore now looks to another role, something new after 20 years of leading the band.
“I hope to be here every Friday night; I’m a band parent now,” Vittore said. “I transitioned from band director to band parent to band booster eventually. I’m ecstatic about working the concession stand. I love doing that stuff.”
Vittore left ECHS last month to become Huntingdon College’s director of bands. He said the decision to leave wasn’t easy.
“I will miss everything, foremost is the students,” Vittore said. “It was one of my biggest decisions — leaving them and the staff. They are all my friends. After 20 years you grow close to them.”
Vittore said there is comfort in his decision as he is still heading up a band, but he’s also encouraging the next generation of music educators.
“I hope to create music educators that have experiences like I had,” Vittore said. “I want them to go out into a program and they really make a huge impact in children’s lives. I want to create more band directors and music educators as they grow in college while also playing great music and having a great time.”
The Maroon Machine was Vittore’s first job out of college and he stepped into big shoes to continue a tradition established by Eddie Mann and the Welchs of the Elmore County Big Blue Band.
“Mr. Mann before did a great job taking over from Big Blue,” Vittore said. “He was here 27 years and my goal was to take it and make it better than I found it, which is hard to do because he did a phenomenal job.”
“Big Blue” was a consolidated band of Wetumpka, Holtville and Elmore County high schools. It started in the 1940s under Truman Welch. Holtville got its own band soon after but students from Wetumpka and ECHS continued on. Welch’s son Milton led the band with Mann until the split in 1980s.
All the directors had connections through the music programs at Auburn and Troy.
“At Troy, I joined the fraternity [Vittore] was in,” Smith said. “I saw that brotherhood coming here to Eclectic helping out.”
Smith spent summers helping Vittore during band camp. Smith made stops in Dadeville and Wetumpka high schools. Last year he went to Redland Middle School to create the music program there.
“He was helping me out when he was a student at Wetumpka,” Vittore said. “He is very familiar with the program. He has been around for many years. He is a phenomenal director. He will do well. We are excited for him.”
Smith started in June, but like in years past, the fall show was well in progress. Smith is keeping it. Vittore was at band camp to help where he could, and Alton Ford is staying at ECHS as an assistant.
“Mr. Ford was there when we originated the show and understands a lot of it,” Vittore said. “He will be vital in making the transition smooth.”
Smith is welcoming the help. He is comfortable with the music and drill but the theatrical production the Maroon Machine is now known for is still something Smith is learning.
“Recently this band has had lots of acting going on, that is something I’m new to,” Smith said. “We are figuring out where the actors go in the drill. It is something new for me and exciting to see it unfold.”
Smith hasn’t changed the idea of the Maroon Machine’s show that started coming to life in the spring.
“It is a very cool show,” Vittore said. “It has a good storyline. It is something you don’t want to miss. It has an old school feel to it with a modern twist.”
Smith is also thankful for his other help. His wife Brittany is helping with the color guard and other help is coming from the parents and boosters.
“This is a whole family move for us,” Smith said. “We had friends here. Mr. V is a friend and so are a lot of band parents. I asked them if they were willing to help babysit and watch the girls.”
Vittore grinned at the remark. Vittore is pleased to see another generation growing up in music. He has a child playing tuba and another saxophone.
Seeing it unfold makes Vittore sad about leaving but comfortable in the decision to leave the Maroon Machine too.
“When you have a good thing like the students, administration and community, why would you want to leave?” Vittore said. “That was one of the big things I had to tackle in this decision. It's an opportunity to go to a higher level and see if I can be successful. I can’t imagine being anything else but a band director. I have so much passion for music. If one student can get that from me there, it is all worth it.”