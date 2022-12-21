Frank Bertarelli was grinning from ear to ear as he helped Santa hand out toys to Elmore County children.
Bertarelli and others pulled off a special event — ‘The Golden Ticket’ to see Santa.
For three years Bertarelli and a few other volunteers have created Christmas magic. This year it was Santa’s Golden Ticket mimicking Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The program started weeks ago as letters to Santa were solicited from the children of Elmore County.
“They send a letter to Santa and some got a Golden Ticket inviting them to a party with Santa,” Bertarelli said. “The children don’t really know if they are getting anything. They come, we feed them cookies, milk and they get a little gift.”
While the lists are sometimes long, volunteers try to find at least one item from a child’s wish list. But Bertarelli said the entire experience is magic.
“They aren’t really expecting anything back,” Bertarelli said. “They are just happy they sent a letter to Santa. When they get one back they are excited. We sent a ‘Golden Ticket’ with them this year.”
Saturday saw ‘The Golden Ticket’ holders being greeted by Batman, Santa and elves many would recognize, including the Christmas on the Coosa Queens. There were other business owners, the Family Sunshine Center and the Alabama Department of Human Resources, some of whom helped sort through all the letters to Santa.
Smiles and excitement could be seen in everyone, especially the children. Bertarelli said one mother has documented the process with her child and shared photographs of the experience with him.
“She sent us photos of her child dropping the letter off at the mailbox,” Bertarelli said. “Then another when he opened his letter. Then she sent me a picture of him happy with a ‘Golden Ticket.’ This kid when he got here was excited.”
Bertarelli said plans are already in the works to do Letters to Santa again next year as he and the other volunteers are enriched by it.
“It is just a way some of us give back,” Bertarelli said. “It’s great to see the kids have a time of enjoyment. It gives them something to look forward to.”