The National Weather Service has issued a two out of five severe weather risk level for a majority of Tallapoosa County and all of Coosa County. Elmore County remains in a level one out of five risk levels, but it is on the border.
Threats may include damaging winds with gusts up to 70 mph, tornadoes and large hail. This risk level is issued for Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. The main threat time will be 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The NWS advises it is important to receive weather alerts from multiple sources. However, there is a temporary NOAA weather radio outage. The scheduled outage is to update the Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System (AWIPS).
Meaning, all NOAA Weather Radio transmitters will be off the air through the time of the install, which is Monday through Wednesday.
Some additional reliable weather updates can be found through the local EMA social media pages, wireless emergency alerts through your mobile devices and for those in Tallapoosa County, Tallapoosa Alerts.