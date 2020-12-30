A 4-year-old Wetumpka child was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday, according to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash occurred on Ceasarville Road near Flatwood Road, about 3.2 miles south of Holtville, around 7:15 p.m.
The child was killed when a 1998 Ford Explorer, of which he or she was a passenger, left the roadway and overturned multiple times.
The child, who was not properly restrained, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the ALEA. The driver of the Ford was not injured during the crash.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.