Those with outstanding traffic tickets or missed court dates with Wetumpka Municipal Court have an opportunity to clear things up — without going to jail.
From now until Oct. 31 Wetumpka Municipal Court is implementing an amnesty program for people with unpaid fines or warrants for failing to appear in court, the city recently announced in a statement.
“Our goal is to help people make things right,” court clerk Kelli L. Tyrone said. “Judge (Jeffery J.) Courtney is offering this program to help people get back on their feet.”
Amnesty is offered to all individuals who are facing warrants issued by Wetumpka for failure to appear at a scheduled court date or paying of fines, costs, fees or other charges related to subpoenas, summons or orders issued by the court.
“Even if someone is not sure if there is a warrant out or an unpaid fine, call our office to find out,” Tyrone said.
According to the announcement, persons will not be jailed for warrants for failing to appear in court or for failing to pay fines and costs if they participate in the program.
The municipal court is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays. Interested participants are encouraged to contact the Wetumpka Municipal Court at 334-567-1305 or stop by 212 S. Main St. in Wetumpka.