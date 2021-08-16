Next week, famed film director, producer and writer Tim Burton will be celebrated in the city of Wetumpka. The Tim Burton Week celebration will kick off on Burton’s 63rd birthday on Aug. 25 and will continue until Aug. 28.
The city of the Wetumpka has a special tie to Burton because most of the movie “Big Fish,” which Burton directed, was filmed in the city, as well as at Spectre in Millbrook. Wetumpka’s tie to the movie was one of the reasons the city caught the eye of Home Town Takeover’s Erin Napier as it’s one of her favorite movies.
Burton is credited with producing and/or directing more than 40 movies, including Beetlejuice, Batman, Batman Returns, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Edward Scissorhands, Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice in Wonderland, Sleepy Hollow, Planet of the Apes, Dumbo and so much more. During Tim Burton Week, his expressionism art, films, and of course Big Fish will be spotlighted with various events.
The week will kick off with a cake cutting in front of the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 25 at noon. There will be trivia questions at various businesses and winners will receive discounts. The Furry Kid will hold a photo-op for dogs dressed as Zero, the dog from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Tim Burton Week is the brainchild of Lucky Lawrence, who co-owns Provisions Cheese and Wine Shoppe with his wife Kate. The business is located in Fain Theater. Lawrence teamed up with Main Street Wetumpka to help turn his idea into reality.
Here’s a rundown of what to expect during Tim Burton Week:
Aug. 25
Kickoff with a cake cutting at the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce at noon.
Aug. 26
Expressionism Art Day: Grab your sidewalk chalk and start creating art. Expressionism art is all about the artist presenting the world from their perspective. Often times, the world is distorted for emotional effect in order to evoke moods or ideas. There will be displays of expressionism art at various downtown businesses. The Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery will have an expressionism exhibit and activity for kids and kids at heart from 3-5 p.m.
Aug. 27
Costume Cameo Day: People will be dressed up to represent various characters from Tim Burton movies. They will be available for photos. There will be a window contest for businesses that have decorated their windows and the public will vote for the best display from a Tim Burton movie by going to the Main Street Wetumpka Facebook page. Also on Friday evening, there will be a Cheshire Cat Scavenger Hunt, and the one finding the Cheshire Cat will receive a private dinner for four at Provisions Cheese and Wine that’s valued at $200. The Craft House and Provisions Cheese and Wine will also be doing a trivia contest that evening.
Aug. 28
There will be a showing of Big Fish in the Alley after dark. Pop-up characters will be in front of the Big Fish house after dark for photos as well. Provisions Cheese and Wine will have open mic night so people can share their “Big Fish stories.”
Restaurants, and those that serve refreshments, will have themed menu items and drinks during the week.