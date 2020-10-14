Wetumpka High School principal Dr. Robbie Slater recently announced that senior Hannah Beumer has been named a Commended Student in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Beumer will receive a Letter of Commendation from WHS and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program.
About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, according to a press release from the scholarship program.
Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for the National Merit Scholarship awards, these students placed among the top 50,000 scorers out of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition.
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," the release states. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”