The Wetumpka High School Theatre Guild is set to present Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling at The Ranch Multiplex over the next two weeks.
This will be the guild's first performance at the off-campus location.
"We're performing at an outside, open air venue," said Jeff Glass, WHS Theatre Guild director. "The sides are open but it does have a roof. Because it is open air, we are able to host this production without restrictions."
Tickets will not be limited and will be sold at the door. The Ranch Multiplex is located at 2705 Williams Road in Wetumpka.
The guild has two separate casts that will perform this classic. The “Blush” cast will perform May 14, 20 and 22 at 6:30 p.m. and May 15 at 3 p.m. The “Bashful” cast will perform May 13, 15 and 21 at 6:30 p.m. and May 22 at 3 p.m.
Glass said having two casts allows the show to carry on should a cast member have to quarantine due to COVID-19.
"It also gives more kids the opportunity to grow and get stage experience," Glass said.
Glass said the entire play takes place in the salon and features an all-female cast.