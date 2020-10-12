ALDI is set to open its doors in Wetumpka on Thursday at 9 a.m.
The store, located at 4445 US Highway 231, is part of the company’s national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022, according to a press release. The new store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer convenient curbside grocery pickup starting Oct. 29.
The new store will offer Wetumpka residents a smarter, faster and easier grocery shopping experience as it opens its newest store on US Highway 231.
“We know shopping for groceries is essential, which is why we are committed to providing high-quality, affordable groceries and a safe shopping experience,” said Shaun O’Keefe, Jefferson division vice president for ALDI. “We are proud to open this new Wetumpka store, and we look forward to doing what we do best, which is ensuring the communities we serve have access to the groceries they need at the lowest possible prices.”
ALDI stores are purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency, and this year ALDI has integrated several new safety features in all its stores across the country, according to the release.
“The health and safety of customers and employees are the company’s top priorities, and ALDI optimizes its stores to provide the cleanest and safest shopping environment possible,” the release states.
The retailer is also focused on ensuring stores are stocked with the food and household essentials customers want and need, including healthy, convenient options and a selection of produce that’s delivered fresh to all stores daily. Now, more than ever, access to affordable groceries is important, and ALDI is proud to continue offering the lowest-possible prices.
The retailer consistently maintains low prices by working with its partners to curate a selection of more than 90% exclusive brands, and ALDI guarantees its products are as good as or better than national brands.
Additionally, for those who prefer to buy their groceries online, ALDI continues to grow its e-commerce services. Grocery delivery is available in more than 10,000 ZIP codes, and ALDI recently announced the expansion of Curbside Grocery Pickup to nearly 600 stores nationwide. The ongoing expansion of these services is part of the company’s commitment to convenience. Shoppers can visit shop.aldi.us to learn more.