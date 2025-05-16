No paint brushes were harmed during the four hour Battle of the Brushes Saturday.
But there may be a few specks of paint around the Wetumpka Civic Center after nearly 50 artists took a white canvas to a finished painting in just four hours. At the end of the day, everyone was a winner — artists, family, friends and spectators.
“Everyone did a wonderful job,” Sunshine and Pixie Dust owner Cherie Taylor said. “They all did an amazing job. The community came out to support the arts and watch.”
The 47 artists didn’t exactly know what they would be painting. In the opening minute of the paint off, decay/rusty/grungy was drawn from one of five possible themes going into the friendly competition.
The artists knew the five possibilities and it gave them an opportunity to plan in some ways.
“I would take the themes and start sketching out ideas so when the theme is drawn, they already have an idea of what they are going to do,” Sunshine and Pixie Dust teacher and local artist Brittni Smith said.
Within seconds of the theme announcement some artists were slinging paint onto their canvases. Others spent a few minutes getting into the mood.
The clock ticked for four hours as brushes laid paint down.
“I’m glad I didn’t have to judge it,” Smith said. “It was tough. Everyone has amazing talent.”
Representatives from the Alabama State Council of the Arts served as judges. Wesley Ballew was named the winner, Dan Tifton was second, Kim Gerlach was third and honorable mentions went to Joel Ester and Benjamin Bailey.
Those in the crowd went another direction as the viewer's choice was awarded to Anita Winter.
Another selection will be picked by social media through a post on Sunshine and Pixie Dust’s Facebook page.
“Everyone stepped up and out of their comfort zone for this,” Taylor said. “We want everyone to know the artists in our community.”
The event also supported the Elmore County Food Pantry, the W.E.L.C.O.M.E. Food Pantry and the Humane Society of Elmore County.
Plans are already underway for next year’s Battle of the Brushes.
“This has been an adventure, “ Taylor said. “We have never done anything like this before. The artists stepped up and out of their comfort zone. We are going to try to make it bigger and better next year.”