It’s hard to tell the difference between Michelle and Sydney Burleson.
The identical twins were born a minute apart and have been best friends ever since.
Michelle and Sydney are so much alike the staff at Holtville High School couldn’t distinguish between the two’s grades enough to pick who was better. So they were both named co-valedictorians.
But at the end of the summer, it will be easy to figure out who Michelle and Sydney are. They are going to different colleges about two hours apart.
Michelle is heading to Samford University to pursue a degree in music education and Sydney is going to Auburn University to major in business.
Though they finish each other’s sentences, no telepathy will be needed.
“She is just a phone call away,” Michelle said. “We think it will be fun.”
It won’t be the first time the twins have been apart though.
“We have been to separate summer camps for weeks at a time,” Sydney said.
The twins are just part of the legacy of Holtville High School. Their great grandfather graduated from the school in 1929 and their grandfather in 1957. Eventually, the twins' parents moved back to Holtville.
“They loved the community,” Sydney said. “They wanted to raise us here.”
As toddlers and elementary school students Michelle and Sydney were very difficult to tell apart. They wore the same clothing and did the same things. In middle school the twins went down separate paths but still remained close. High school brought them into the same classrooms for many things such as AP chemistry and AP calculus, where their grades were indistinguishable.
A friendly competition evolved, but mostly, the twins remained committed to help each other, studying together constantly. Ultimately, Michelle has a .02 higher GPA than Sydney — only because of an elective class Sydney took that didn’t count toward the valedictorian race.
Even when discussing the valedictorian honor, the two couldn’t help but finish each other’s sentences.
“We've both wanted it for a long time,” Sydney started and Michelle finished. “We knew it was going to be close, because we've taken, like, basically almost all the classes,” Michelle started and Sydney finished. “But we were just very excited for each other. We were gonna be happy for each other no matter who got it. But this is just incredible being able to share it.”
Thursday night Michelle and Sydney dressed alike again in the white cap and gown for Holtville High School’s graduation. The difference being Sydney wore white flats and Michelle white heels. Or was it the other way around?