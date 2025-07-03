July 2
• Shelia Somers, 63, of Wetumpka, was arrested for driving under the influence.
July 1
• Garrick Thomas, 30, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
June 30
• Christopher Perkins, 33, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to obey and resisting arrest.
• A’Marious Johnson, 18, of Wetumpka, was arrested for robbery.
• Deshaun Benson, 18, of Titus, was arrested for robbery.
June 29
• Bradley Tucker, 27, of Wetumpka, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Jamesia Wise, 26, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Criminal trespass was reported on River Ridge Street.
June 28
• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Domestic violence was reported on North Shelby Street.
June 27
• Steven Wilkinson, 49, of Wetumpka, was arrested for public intoxication.
• Henry Cary, 21, of Wetumpka, was arrested for robbery.
• Tommy Thrasher, 63, of Wetumpka, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
June 26
• Cody McManus, 37, of Wedowee, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
June 25
• Maria Emfinger, 24, of Wetumpka, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
June 22
• Juwan Jones, 25, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
June 21
• Alcornelia Wilson, 21, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
• Marquez Reed, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
June 20
• Arnulfo Serano, 36, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.