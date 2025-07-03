AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
July 2

• Shelia Somers, 63, of Wetumpka, was arrested for driving under the influence.

July 1

• Garrick Thomas, 30, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

June 30

• Christopher Perkins, 33, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to obey and resisting arrest.

• A’Marious Johnson, 18, of Wetumpka, was arrested for robbery.

• Deshaun Benson, 18, of Titus, was arrested for robbery.

June 29

• Bradley Tucker, 27, of Wetumpka, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

• Jamesia Wise, 26, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Criminal trespass was reported on River Ridge Street.

June 28

• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Domestic violence was reported on North Shelby Street.

June 27

• Steven Wilkinson, 49, of Wetumpka, was arrested for public intoxication.

• Henry Cary, 21, of Wetumpka, was arrested for robbery.

• Tommy Thrasher, 63, of Wetumpka, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

June 26

• Cody McManus, 37, of Wedowee, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

June 25

• Maria Emfinger, 24, of Wetumpka, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

June 22

• Juwan Jones, 25, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

June 21

• Alcornelia Wilson, 21, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

• Marquez Reed, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

June 20

• Arnulfo Serano, 36, of Montgomery, was arrested for driving under the influence.

 