An alleged seven-year incest case came to light July 1 when investigators from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office were called to an emergency room.
There they found a 14-year-old who told a story of sexual abuse and rape. Antonio Mikhail Jordan, 43, of Wetumpka is now in the Elmore County Jail facing multiple sex crime charges.
“She said (Jordan) had been sexually abusing her for seven years,” Elmore County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Truman Franklin said. “He had been touching her in inappropriate ways. In the last month she said he raped her at least twice including June 28.”
Court records state the victim had held the secret until she let a family member know about the rapes. At that time, the family member told the victim’s mother and they left the home to go to the hospital.
Jordan was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, enticing a child, sexual extortion and incest. He has no bond available to him pending an Aniah’s Law hearing.